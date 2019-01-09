The BIGGEST Mario Kart Game Ever

While getting an aerial shot of the Kansas City Royals stadium, Kansas City’s KCTV news crew realized a game was going on; But not on the field.

They’d stumbled upon the coolest way to play Mario Kart EVER.

we sent our helicopter out to get aerials of Arrowhead Stadium and on its way there it noticed a game of Mario Kart had broken out on the Crown Vision board at Kauffman Stadium?? 😂 pic.twitter.com/rOy0icieVi — Tom Martin (@TomKCTV5) January 8, 2019

Once the video was posted to social media, the reason for the game didn’t stay secret for long.

This is a part of a @Royals Associates fundraiser with us to kick off the year! You may even see a video game party on CrownVision as an auction item in 2019 👀 — Royals Charities (@royalscharities) January 9, 2019

Now that I’ve seen it, I’m adding to my bucket list: Play a video game on a stadium/arena screen.