The BIGGEST Mario Kart Game Ever

While getting an aerial shot of the Kansas City Royals stadium, Kansas City’s KCTV news crew realized a game was going on; But not on the field.

They’d stumbled upon the coolest way to play Mario Kart EVER.

 

Once the video was posted to social media, the reason for the game didn’t stay secret for long.

Now that I’ve seen it, I’m adding to my bucket list: Play a video game on a stadium/arena screen.

