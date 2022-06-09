      Weather Alert

The Boss Is BACK

Jun 9, 2022 @ 6:08am
Tony Danza tells Entertainment Tonight that a ”Who’s the Boss?” sequel is in the works. “I’m still waiting to see what happens with the sequel to ‘Who’s the Boss?’ It’s not a reboot. We’re waiting for the writers.”

Tony says there should not be a “Taxi” reboot. “I don’t think you should do every show in a reboot. You know why they do reboots, right? The only reason why they do it is because they can’t promote them. How do you launch a new show with all this fragmentation? So you have to have something that people recognize.”

