The Boss Is BACK

Tony Danza tells Entertainment Tonight that a ”Who’s the Boss?” sequel is in the works. “I’m still waiting to see what happens with the sequel to ‘Who’s the Boss?’ It’s not a reboot. We’re waiting for the writers.”
Tony says there should not be a “Taxi” reboot. “I don’t think you should do every show in a reboot. You know why they do reboots, right? The only reason why they do it is because they can’t promote them. How do you launch a new show with all this fragmentation? So you have to have something that people recognize.”