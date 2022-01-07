The Chainsmokers Rank Among Top 3 Most Popular Bands Of The Last Decade
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 30: Musicians Andrew Taggart (L) and Alex Pall of The Chainsmokers enjoy a unique experience at the Hilton and American Express event at the Conrad New York on January 30, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for American Express)
A recent study by 24/7 Tempo and the Chicago Tribune ranked The Chainsmokers among the top three most popular bands of the past decade.
A number of factors were used to determine a bands success including, the band’s chart performance, album certification, and single sales, their online monthly listeners on music platforms such as Spotify, as well as the number of views their Wikipedia pages had registered from a time-frame of August 2011 until September 2021.
Imagine Dragon ranked at number two and One Direction was ranked number one.