The Concert Experience may be changing what you need to know
Live Nation has announced they will require COVID-19 vaccines beginning in October. They said in a statement, “Vaccines are going to be your ticket back to shows, and as of October 4th, we will be following the model we developed for Lollapalooza and requiring this for artists, fans, and employees at Live Nation venues and festivals everywhere possible in the US.” This rule will be in effect “where permitted by law,” they added. Employees will also have to be vaccinated. What concert do you plan on attending next?