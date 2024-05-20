The Criminal Becomes The Hero
May 20, 2024 10:52AM CDT
No one wants their vehicle stolen, but if it happens, you hope it is not damaged and you can drive it away. Unfortunately, most of the time that is not the case. One man in Washington went through the same thing recently, but thankfully the police were quick with their thinking and did something that most would never even consider…getting the criminal who stole it to get it back up and running.
@olivethealchemist When you dont know how to start your jumped RV and neither does the cop… just get the man that stole the rig… right??? #fyp #wtf ♬ original sound – Olive the Alchemist
