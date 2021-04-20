The Demi Froyo Saga continues
If you were living under a rock over the weekend and missed the headlines about Demi Lovato slamming a LA frozen yogurt business. The pop star has dealt with an eating disorder all of her life. So when she walked into the Big Chill frozen yogurt she was appalled that she had to walk by cookies and items labeled as diet-friendly and guilt-free. Lovato’s post read as followed…“Finding it extremely hard to order froyo from @thebiggchillofficial when you have to walk past tons of sugar-free cookies/other diet foods before you get to the counter,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “Do better please.”
The FroYo place did DM Lovato saying “We are not diet vultures,” the store wrote to her. “We cater to all of our customer’s needs for the past 36 years. We are sorry you found this offensive.”
Demi fired back again saying “terrible” and “rude,” and said her whole experience was “triggering and awful. You can find a way to provide an inviting environment for all people with different needs. Including eating disorders — one of the deadliest mental illnesses only second to opioids [sic] overdoses,” Lovato added. “Don’t make excuses, just do better.”
Lovato then began to repost comments from her social media following of fans who backed her and continued to slam the froyo establishment.
As this story seemed to gain eyes and ears Demi has come out with a video explanation today. Some are labeling it as an apology but is it really? Check the video below.