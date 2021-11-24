The Dollar Store Is Officially Dead
A broken origami dollar heart, on red
The Dollar Tree is no longer doing a dollar for their items. The next time you go, bring extra change because everything is now $1.25. Dollar Tree CEO and president Michael Witynski said, “We believe testing additional price points above $1 for Dollar Tree product will enable us over time to expand our assortments, introduce new products and meet more of our customers’ everyday needs.” Will the price increase deter you from shopping there?