The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has a release date
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier‘s release date has been confirmed. Heading to Disney+ on March 19th. The series was supposed to be the first Marvel show on the streaming service but was postponed due to the pandemic. The series will follow the characters “Falcon” played by Anthony Mackie and “Winter Soldier” played by Sebastian Stan. Don Cheadle, who was in Iron man 2 plays “Rhodey” or War Machine, is going to be joining the duo, no confirmation if it will be a cameo or permanent.