The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion
The 90’s sitcoms are returning and many of them are either getting rebooted or are hosting reunion shows. Chalk another payday for HBO MAX as the streaming service launches “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion”. The popular 90’s show lasted 6 seasons and 148 episodes. The storyline followed “a street smart teenager” Will and his move from West Philly to Bel-Air California where he was sent to live with his rich uncle. The show did paint many life situations in the world from race, equality, social injustices, and more. The HBO MAX show is available now.