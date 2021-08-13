The Future Is Now: Hydrogen Powered Cars
Of all places, Cleveland, OH is making strides to reduce our carbon emissions. Strides that may revolutionize transpiration forever: Hydrogen Powered vehicles
This technology debuting via the cities public buses — made by El Dorado National and owned by the Stark Area Regional Transit Authority — that look like any other bus. Yet together, they reflect a future technology that could play a key role in reducing our carbon footprint. In place of pollution-spewing diesel fuel, one-fourth of the agency’s buses run on hydrogen. Emitting nothing but water vapor.
Hydrogen, the most abundant element in the universe, is increasingly viewed as one way to slow the environmentally destructive impact of the 1.2 billion cars in the world, most of which burn gasoline and diesel fuel. Manufacturers of large trucks and commercial vehicles are beginning to embrace hydrogen fuel cell technologies as a way forward. So are makers of planes, trains and passenger vehicles.
However, despite this the groundbreaking nature of hydrogen powered vehicles, Hydrogen (H) remains far from a magic solution. For now, the hydrogen that is produced globally each year, mainly for refineries and fertilizer manufacturing, is made using natural gas or coal. That process pollutes the air, warming the planet rather than saving it. Indeed, a new study by researchers from Cornell and Stanford universities found that most hydrogen production emits carbon dioxide, which means that hydrogen-fueled transportation cannot yet be considered clean energy.
Hydrogen powered cars appear to be a viable solution in environmental efforts, given enough time to iron out the carbon-kinks.
I, for one, would whip a hydrogen-car. How many people can say that?