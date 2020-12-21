The Gift of Cooking with Nick Jonas?
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 04: Nick Jonas attends Vanity Fair, Amazon Studios and Audi Celebrate The 2020 Awards Season at San Vicente Bungalows on January 04, 2020 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)
Would you ever give the gift of a cooking class? Some would think it is a backhanded gift but if you could cook with your favorite chef or celebrity it gets exciting. The Virtual Taste of sbe is selling a set of five interactive cooking experiences. The chefs include Dani Garcia, Dario Cecchini, Masaharu Morimoto, and Jose Icardi. Making the experience that much sweeter, each chef will also be partnered with stars like Nick Jonas, Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, Giuliana Rancic, and Marcel Wanders. The price tag for the experience is very reasonable only $50 bucks. On the other hand, this could be the perfect gift for that person who is extremely hard to buy for.
Click Here for More.