The “GQ” Men of the Year Include Michael B. Jordan, Jonah Hill, and . . . Serena Williams?

“GQ” announced its Men of the Year yesterday . . . and they named MICHAEL B. JORDAN the “Leader of the Year“.
And he makes it clear to the magazine that he’s building an EMPIRE, like Tom Cruise, Leonardo DiCaprio, or Will Smith. He says, quote, “I want to be worldwide.”
But he adds, quote, “My career is awesome. It is going great. There’s other places in my life that I’m [effing] lacking at. I’m very mature and advanced in a lot of areas of life.
“Dating may not be one of ’em. My personal life is not. I don’t really know what dating is.”
This year’s honorees also include Henry Golding from “Crazy Rich Asians” as Star of the Year . . . Jonah Hill as Director of the Year . . . Robert Mueller as “Master of Silence” . . . and Serena Williams as Champion of the Year.