The Great Debate – More Wheels Or Doors??
The New Zealander who unwittingly sparked an agonizing global debate over whether there are more doors or wheels in the world has come to his own conclusion – “I’m firmly team wheels”.
Auckland man Ryan Nixon, 37, was at home watching sport two Saturday nights ago when a friend posed the question to a group chat, he shares with a bunch of mates. Unable to reach a consensus, he decided to create a poll for his fewer than 1,500 Twitter followers.
“My mates and I are having the STUPIDEST debate … And I am here for it,” he wrote. “Do you think there are more doors or wheels in the world?”