The Horror Movies for Halloween
October 31, 2022 11:54AM CDT
scary horror clown face isolated on a black background colour image
The Horror Movies That Were Nominated For (Or Won) An Oscar! For many years, horror movies were overlooked by the Oscars, but then a demon-possessed toddler and a chianti-loving serial killer changed everything! Here are the top ten horror movies that have received Academy Award nominations and won, in no particular order.
The Silence of the Lambs (Winner)
Get Out (Winner)
The Sixth Sense
Psyco
A Quiet Place
Misery (Winner)
Parasite (Winner)
The Exorcist (Winner)
Black Swan
Fatal Attraction
