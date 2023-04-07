The Jonas Brothers Drop The Groovy New Song, ‘Waffle House’

Source: YouTube

The Jonas Brothers’ new song, “Waffle House,” has arrived.

Featured on their upcoming album, ironically titled “The Album,” is the second song to be released following “Wings.”

While the group says the song isn’t about the restaurant, it is about “coming together with loved ones and making dreams come true.”

The song was released at midnight on Friday (April 7). The Jonas Brothers tweeted at the song’s release, “Waffle House is finally yours [yellow heart emoji]. There are few things more fulfilling as artists than seeing your fans live with your music, and our hope is that this song not only helps get you through challenging times but also brings you together with the ones you love most.”

Who do you like to come together with to brainstorm or talk about life?