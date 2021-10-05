The Jonas Brothers Now Have Their Own Popcorn Brand
The Jonas Brothers has teamed up with The Naked Market to sell one of their favorite snacks, popcorn.
It’s not just any ordinary popcorn though, it is said to have special seasoning and combines salty and sweet.
The salty treat is actually something the father of one of their management team members came up with. The brothers apparently have snacked on it for years.
The new snack, Rob’s Backstage Popcorn, will be available online at Jonas Brothers concerts.