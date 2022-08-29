‘The Kardashians’ Season 2 Trailer Just Dropped And It Is “Insanity”[VIDEO]

The official trailer for season 2 of ‘The Kardashians’ and according to Kim, “Season 2 is going to be insanity.”

The season will dive into everything from Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding, Kylie Jenner’s second pregnancy, and postpartum struggles, and even Kim Kardashian’s “once-budding relationship” with SNL cast member, Pete Davidson.

‘The Kardashians’ season 2 premier on Hulu on September 22.