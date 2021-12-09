The Last Popeyes All-You-Can Eat Buffet is closing down
The last Popeyes’ All-You-Can-Eat Buffet that is located in Lafayette, LA is closing down for good.
Through the years, Popeyes’ had several locations that offered buffets across the nation, but the very last one is shutting down now.
A source claimed, “After months have passed, a worker confirmed that the buffet option would not be returning. Of course, I continued to question her, asking if she was sure. She was very certain in her replies—doubling down on her original answer that it was gone ‘forever.'”
A source continued, “While the restaurant will remain open serving their regular menu, the buffet option will not be returning once indoor dining opens back up to the public.”