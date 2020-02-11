The “Luggage Guy” from The Bachelor this week is now Twitter famous
#LuggageGuyTrent … have you seen that on Twitter or Instagram? He’s a guy from Barstool Sports that’s been campaigning, for like 3 years, to appear ON The Bachelor strictly as the dude who carries out the luggage when a girl has been eliminated during a date. ABC producers caught wind of him, and told him to fly to the filming location (PERU) and he can do it – Hilarious, right?! Chicks in the Office (a pop culture based off-shoot of Barstool Sports) had him on their show and the extra details are entertaining as well.
Seriously, this is a REAL thing ACTUAL people are talking about! Including Judd Apatow!
This might be more entertaining than these actual NON relationships Peter has!! lol