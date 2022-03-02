The Mandela Effect Caught On Camera
CORAL GABLES, FL - JULY 28: Dr. Seuss' never-before-published book, "What Pet Should I Get?" is seen on display on the day it is released for sale at the Books and Books store on July 28, 2015 in Coral Gables, United States. The manuscript by the author Theodor Geisel is reported to have been written in the 1950s or 1960s and stashed away in his office until his widow found it in 2013. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Many people incorrectly remember the name of the series as the “Berenstein Bears” or do they? This confusion has generated multiple explanations of the memories, including an unannounced name change, time travel, or parallel universes, and has been described as an instance of the “Mandela Effect”. What do YOU think?