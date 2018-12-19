The Most Anticipated Movies of 2019

The Internet Movie Database used page views and other data to determine the Most Anticipated Movies of 2019.  Here’s the list . . .

1.  “Captain Marvel”

2.  “Avengers: Endgame”

3.  “Dark Phoenix” . . . the latest “X-Men” movie.

4.  “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” . . . Tarantino’s latest, with Brad PittLeonardo DiCaprio, and Margot Robbie.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Regram from @margotrobbie | First look. #OnceUponATimeInHollywood

A post shared by Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (@onceinhollywood) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Regram from @leonardodicaprio | First look. #OnceUponATimeInHollywood

A post shared by Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (@onceinhollywood) on


5.  “The Irishman” . . . Another Scorsese mob flick starring Robert De NiroAl Pacino, and Joe Pesci.


6.  “It: Chapter 2”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

All fears will be remembered. 🎈#itchapter2

A post shared by IT: Chapter Two 🎈 (@itchaptertwo) on

7.  “Glass” . . . M. Night Shyamlan’s sequel to both “Unbreakable” and “Split”.

8.  “Joker” . . . with Joaquin Phoenix in the title role.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Arthur.

A post shared by Todd Phillips (@toddphillips1) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

On set. Five minute break. 📷 @nikotavernise

A post shared by Todd Phillips (@toddphillips1) on

9.  “Aladdin” . . . Disney’s live-action remake.

10.  “Hellboy” . . . with David Harbour from “Stranger Things” taking over the character.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Holy crap #Hellboy #FirstLook

A post shared by Hellboy (@hellboymovie) on

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

“Laverne & Shirley” Star Penny Marshall Has Died I’m not crying, you’re crying Ellen almost quit her daytime TV show!?! Watch: Jason Mraz Sings to a Teen Awaiting a Lung Transplant Your Christmas Spirit Peaks at 14 . . . Plus Five Outdated Holiday Traditions Teacher Fail…WHAT WAS SHE DOING?!?