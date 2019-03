Producers, you can’t tell us you were HAPPY with how this first Hannah B as the Bachelorette went… were you?

An absolute trainwreck. I GET that they are going for the, “She’s so nervous! That’s so relatable!” But this level of awkward was cringeworthy. It made my skin crawl watching it.

I am NOT a fan of her as the pick. I was Team Hannah G all the way… But will I watch it? Probs. lol