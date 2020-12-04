The Most FAMOUS People of 2020
HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 07: Honoree George Clooney (L) and Amal Clooney attend the American Film Institute's 46th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to George Clooney at Dolby Theatre on June 7, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
People magazine named George Clooney, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Selena Gomez, and Regina King as its 2020 People Of The Year.
The four will be celebrated for their positive impact in the world during a challenging 2020.
As the nation’s top infectious disease expert, Fauci provided steady guidance during the turbulent pandemic.
Clooney is in the spotlight for his advocacy work. He donated $500,000 to the Equal Justice Initiative in wake of George Floyd’s death and $1 million for COVID-19 relief efforts in Italy, London, and Los Angeles.
Gomez spread a message of inclusion through her makeup brand Rare Beauty, which set the goal of raising $100 million in 10 years to help give people access to mental health initiatives.
King used her voice to encourage people to vote. The actor also called for support of marginalized communities during the pandemic and an end to police brutality of unarmed Black people.