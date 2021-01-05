      Weather Alert

The Movie Grease CANCELED!

Jan 5, 2021 @ 2:02pm

The movie “Grease” was released in 1978.  The plot follows a whirlwind summer romance of two young teenagers in 1958.  After airing on BBC the cult classic movie is being destroyed on Twitter.  The comments called the film misogynistic, rapey, slut-shaming, and sexist.

Is it? or were the era and times that the film took place not put into consideration?

1950’s: 

  • Post WW2
  • Dawn of the Civil Rights Movement and the Cold War
  • Elvis Presley, Sam Cooke, Buddy Holly
  • Marilyn Monroe
  • The creation of TV

Let’s see what it was actually like in the ’50s

Click HERE to Read More from Rare.us:

TAGS
cancel culture grease
Contests
Happy Birthday To Me!
2 years ago