The Movie Grease CANCELED!
The movie “Grease” was released in 1978. The plot follows a whirlwind summer romance of two young teenagers in 1958. After airing on BBC the cult classic movie is being destroyed on Twitter. The comments called the film misogynistic, rapey, slut-shaming, and sexist.
Is it? or were the era and times that the film took place not put into consideration?
1950’s:
- Post WW2
- Dawn of the Civil Rights Movement and the Cold War
- Elvis Presley, Sam Cooke, Buddy Holly
- Marilyn Monroe
- The creation of TV
Let’s see what it was actually like in the ’50s
Click HERE to Read More from Rare.us: