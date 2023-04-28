The National Recruits Taylor Swift For ‘The Alcott’ and Parent Album ‘First Two Pages of Frankenstein’

Source: YouTube

The National’s ninth studio album, “The First Two Pages of Frankenstein,” features collaborations with Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers, and Sufjan Stevens, unleashing a monster of alternative rock.

Frankenstein, the album, has 11 tracks, including “Tropic Morning News,” “New Order T-Shirt,” “Eucalyptus,” and “Your Mind Is Not Your Friend,” featuring Bridgers.

The album’s name comes from Mary Shelley’s classic novel, which helped frontman Matt Berninger overcome writer’s block.

Swifties will flock to “The Alcott” for Taylor Swift’s appearance. Aaron Dessner, a guitarist, pianist, bass player, and collaborator with TayTay, says “The Alcott” started when frontman Matt Berninger added lyrics to some pre-existing music. Taylor liked it and had her part done in 20 minutes, says Dessner.

