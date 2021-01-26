The Newest Tik Tok Trend: Dark Under-Eye Circles
A young woman having makeup applied
This Tik Tok Trend is WILD.
With the pandemic still looming, it seems as though there’s a new trend every day, and now there’s another that’s catching fire.
The new trend sweeping the platform has TikTokkers drawing dark circles underneath their eyes.
This one was started by a TikTokker with the handle @SaraTheFreeElf who was simply doing a makeup tutorial.
When Sara first posted the video many people didn’t like it, but according to her, she wanted to normalize what people try to cover up after a late night.