      Weather Alert

The Newest Tik Tok Trend: Dark Under-Eye Circles

Jan 26, 2021 @ 6:36am
A young woman having makeup applied

This Tik Tok Trend is WILD.

With the pandemic still looming, it seems as though there’s a new trend every day, and now there’s another that’s catching fire.

The new trend sweeping the platform has TikTokkers drawing dark circles underneath their eyes.

This one was started by a TikTokker with the handle @SaraTheFreeElf who was simply doing a makeup tutorial.

When Sara first posted the video many people didn’t like it, but according to her, she wanted to normalize what people try to cover up after a late night.

 

 

@daniellemarcan@sarathefreeelf and @abbyroberts made me do it

♬ Greek Tragedy (Oliver Nelson TikTok Remix) – The Wombats

TAGS
D-Wayne Makeup Tik Tok
Contests
Lincoln’s Loot
3 weeks ago
Happy Birthday To Me!
2 years ago