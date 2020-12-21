      Weather Alert

The next Star Wars series from the Disney+ is coming

Dec 21, 2020 @ 3:57pm

Jon Favreau has done an incredible job with the Disney+ Star Wars series “The Mandolorian“.  To the point, that Disney is now working on multiple spin-off series built around the Star Wars universe.  The next show that is locked and loaded is “The Book of Boba Fett“.  If you are a fan of the Mandolorian Series *Spoiler* there is a teaser tailor for the new show at the end of the credits after the season 2 finale.

 

The Book of Boba Fett, a new Original Series, starring Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen and executive produced by Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni and Robert Rodriguez, set within the timeline of The Mandalorian, is coming to @DisneyPlus Dec. 2021. pic.twitter.com/YT2zbLufI8

— Star Wars (@starwars) December 21, 2020

