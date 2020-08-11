The One Place On Earth You’re Allowed To Have Music Festivals
Audience At Outdoor Music Festival
Whatever Canada’s doing…they’re doing it right. After months of strict guidelines, they’re finally allowed to have music festivals.
The Quebec Tourism Ministry has just announced that indoor and outdoor festivals are now allowed, but only if they follow “The Rules”.
There can only be 250 or fewer attendants, social distancing will be enforced, they’ll be limiting, and monitoring the entrances and exits plus other measures to monitor social interaction throughout the event.
Other countries have literally been running tests to figure out how to hold music festivals, or concerts in general. Canada’s just set the example. Hopefully we can follow because I miss going to concerts!