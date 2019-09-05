The People’s Choice Nominees are Out

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 18: Actor tom Hanks, winner of the Favorite Dramatic Movie Actor award onstage during the People's Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for People's Choice Awards)
There is one change this year. Each category now has eight nominees instead of 12, which seemed needed, considering there are 43 categories.
The ceremony will air on E! live on Sunday, November 10th, there is no host yet.
Here is some of the biggest categories.
Favorite Movie:
• “Avengers: Endgame”
• “Spider-Man: Far From Home”
• “Captain Marvel”
• “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum”
• “Hobbs & Shaw”
• “Toy Story 4”
• “The Lion King”
• “Us”
Favorite Male Movie Star:
• Robert Downey Jr., “Avengers: Endgame”
• Chris Hemsworth, “Avengers: Endgame”
• Tom Holland, “Spider-Man: Far From Home”
• Samuel L. Jackson, “Captain Marvel”
• Will Smith, “Aladdin”
• Keanu Reeves, “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum”
• Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, “Hobbs & Shaw”
• Adam Sandler, “Murder Mystery”
Favorite Female Movie Star:
• Scarlett Johansson, “Avengers: Avengers: Endgame”
• Zendaya, “Spider-Man: Far From Home”
• Brie Larson, “Captain Marvel”
• Sophie Turner, “Dark Phoenix”
• Millie Bobby Brown, “Godzilla: King of the Monsters”
• Lupita Nyong’o, “Us”
• Tessa Thompson, “Men in Black: International”
• Jennifer Aniston, “Murder Mystery”
Favorite TV Show:
• “Game of Thrones”
• “Stranger Things”
• “The Walking Dead”
• “The Big Bang Theory”
• “Riverdale”
• “This Is Us”
• “Grey’s Anatomy”
• “WWE Raw”
Favorite ‘Bingeworthy’ Show:
• “Game of Thrones”
• “Stranger Things”
• “The Umbrella Academy”
• “Orange Is the New Black”
• “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”
• “Queer Eye”
• “Outlander”
• “13 Reasons Why”
Favorite Male TV Star:
• Kit Harington, “Game of Thrones”
• Norman Reedus, “The Walking Dead”
• Finn Wolfhard, “Stranger Things”
• Milo Ventimiglia, “This Is Us”
• Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”
• Cole Sprouse, “Riverdale”
• KJ Apa, “Riverdale”
• Jim Parsons, “The Big Bang Theory”
Favorite Female TV Star:
• Sophie Turner, “Game of Thrones”
• Maisie Williams, “Game of Thrones”
• Millie Bobby Brown, “Stranger Things”
• Danai Gurira, “The Walking Dead”
• Mandy Moore, “This Is Us”
• Camila Mendes, “Riverdale”
• Lili Reinhart, “Riverdale”
• Reese Witherspoon, “Big Little Lies”
Favorite Male Music Artist:
• Shawn Mendes
• Post Malone
• Ed Sheeran
• Drake
• Travis Scott
• Khalid
• Lil Nas X
• Bad Bunny
Favorite Female Music Artist:
• Ariana Grande
• Taylor Swift
• Pink
• Halsey
• Billie Eilish
• Camila Cabello
• Cardi B
• Miley Cyrus
Favorite Music Group:
• Jonas Brothers
• BTS
• 5 Seconds of Summer
• Panic! At the Disco
• CNCO
• Imagine Dragons
• The Chainsmokers
• BlackPink
Favorite Song:
• Ariana Grande, “7 Rings”
• Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy”
• Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, “Señorita”
• Sam Smith and Normani, “Dancing with a Stranger”
• Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber, “I Don’t Care”
• Khalid, “Talk”
• Jonas Brothers, “Sucker”
• Lil Nas X, “Old Town Road”
(You can find the nominees in all 43 categories, here.)