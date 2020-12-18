The Perfect Spot for New Year’s Eve
Who cares if the streets of New York will be closed this New Year’s Eve. You can still catch the ball dropping as you’ve never done before. Airbnb and Nasdaq have teamed up for a once in a lifetime NYE experience.
For only $21 a lucky pair will be able to have their own private New Year’s Eve party inside a clear dome bedroom atop the Nasdaq building.
The Space includes a king-size bed, an indoor lounge to celebrate, a $5,000 shopping credit, dining room, reading nook, virtual personal greeting from Mariah Carey and so much more.
Unfortunately, the listing is for New York residents only, but don’t fret there are other holiday experiences to book on the Airbnb website.