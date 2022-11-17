If you love “Sci Fi” and want to dive into an incredible show then check out Amazon Prime’s “The Peripheral”. It follows Chloë Grace Moretz is also taking on the lead role of Flynne Fisher. The series adapts William Gibson’s 2014 novel and catapults audiences into a futuristic alternate reality.

It’ll have you on the edge of your seat.

Watch episodes 1-5 of #ThePeripheral, now streaming on @primevideo. pic.twitter.com/ZGbaJfpKMk

— The Peripheral (@ThePeripheralPV) November 16, 2022