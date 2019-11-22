The pick-up line that Dax Shepard landed Kristen Bell with
NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 06: Host Kristen Bell arrives at the 2012 CMT Music awards at the Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2012 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)
Are you smitten kitten with Kristen Bell and her hubby Dax Shepard? I SO am. So much so, that I’m obsessed with his podcast (Armchair Expert) and pretty much check YouTube weekly to see if there’s any new interviews they’ve done together…
Here new info I’ve NEVER heard. How did Dax make the first move? He got her phone number from a mutual friend, after they’d met twice, and he texted “Hi I’m Dax. I violated your privacy by getting your phone number from Shauna. How do you feel about that?”
Watch the video below to see her reaction 🙂