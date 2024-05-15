The Prom Dress Drama Heard Round The Internet
May 15, 2024 10:21AM CDT
Being the older sister can be hard, especially when you have to share your prized possessions with your younger siblings. For this sister duo, we get to experience the demise of not one but TWO prom dresses and how it was the disaster heard round the internet.
ORIGINAL VIDEO
@izzy.darnell Took a swim. Casually crying #fyp #fy #prom ♬ hi pls follow me x – soph
OLDER SISTER’S RESPONSE VIDEO
@kylan_darnell WHAT THE FLIP the darnell girls are fighting #teatime #prom2024 @izzy darnell ♬ original sound – Kylan Darnell
