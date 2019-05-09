The Real Coffee Shop Behind the “Game of Thrones” Goof Isn’t Happy That Starbucks Is Getting All the Attention

Starbucks got all that free publicity from the“Game of Thrones” coffee cup goof, but as we soon found out, it WASN’T a Starbucks cup.

HBO described it as a “craft services coffee cup,” but apparently it was provided by an actual coffee shop . . . an independent place in Belfast called Paper Cup.

The owner confirmed that it was their cup . . . and said he wasn’t happy that Starbucks got all the attention.

Quote, “I think it’s disgusting. It takes the promotion away from smaller businesses that need it, such as ours, or someone else’s whose cup it could’ve been.”