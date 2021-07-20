The Rock for Space Jam 3

Dwayne Johnson is in high demand. So much so that there are rumors that he’s wanted for a third Space Jam movie. While chatting about Spam Jam 2, Director Malcolm D. Lee said, “The bar has been set so high in terms of the first one with this global iconic superstar in Michael Jordan, and now the same global iconic superstar in LeBron James, who transcends sports. He added, “Who is that next person to put into that universe?… Dwayne Johnson would be an interesting choice. It would be different. I’m not exactly sure what his skill set would be, maybe he goes back to wrestling. That might be interesting.” Would you like to see The Rock take on that role in Space Jam?