The Rock Responds to New Presidential Approval Polls
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 05: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been converted to black and white) Dwayne Johnson attends the 2018 LA Family Housing Awards at The Lot in West Hollywood on April 5, 2018 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson may be gearing up for a run for the White House.
Following a New York Daily News report that indicated 46-percent of people surveyed would vote for the actor, he tweeted,
“Not sure our Founding Fathers ever envisioned a six-four, bald, tattooed, half-Black, half-Samoan, tequila drinking, pick up truck driving, fanny pack wearing guy joining their club, but if it ever happens it’d be my honor to serve the people.”
Oh man. This is going to be a WILD ride if he throws his name on the ballot.