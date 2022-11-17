The Rock Talks Mental Health

Dwayne Johnson is stressing the importance of mental health. In a new interview, The Rock urged fans to ‘ask for help’ when they’re feeling down, saying, ‘There’s no shame in that.’ He went on to explain, ‘I think one of the defining, seminal moments in my life was when I really realized the power and the value of asking for help. Vulnerability. You know, really kind of checking your ego at the door. As guys, we have a tendency to not ask for help. Ego gets in the way, and we start stuffing things deep down in our guts, which is not a good thing.’ Why do you think asking for help is so hard for people?

