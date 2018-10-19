‘The Roommate Game’ with THE Scarlets When Alexa and Cassidee from the Husker Scarlet Dance team came in the studio this morning, they revealed that they are roommates!! We play a game with them called, The Roommate Game!(Very original, we know) SHARE RELATED CONTENT Of the Richest Celebrities, The Rock Is the “Most Liked” . . . and Kim Kardashian Is the Least The Coffee Run(down) Ep. 2 American Music Awards 2018 – Winner’s List The Coffee Run(Down) A Woman Leaves Town for a Round of Cancer Treatments, and Her Community Spends a Week Remodeling Her House How Many of These Common Crimes Have You Committed?