The Simpsons predicting Events before they happen
It looks like The Simpsons once again made an actual prediction. This time, it was Richard Branson’s trip to space. The Virgin Atlantic Twitter accounted posted a pic of an episode that shows someone resembling Branson floating in space and wrote, “The Simpsons predicted it…” The shot is from the “The Burn and The Bees” episode of season 20. Although it’s not Branson in the show, it does favor him. What crazy thing from The Simpsons do you think will happen next?
