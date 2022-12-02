The Teaser for the Next Indiana Jones

The trailer for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny was revealed during Brazil’s CCXP comic con. Director James Mangold took over the franchise once helmed by Steven Spielberg, and for the fifth installment, he wants to focus the story on an “aging hero.” For the record, Harrison Ford, who plays Indiana Jones, just turned 80 this year. The film will hit theaters on June 30, 2023. Who would you like to see play Indiana Jones after Harrison Ford?

#IndianaJones and the Dial of Destiny in theaters June 30, 2023. pic.twitter.com/0DY0pMTuX3 — Indiana Jones (@IndianaJones) December 1, 2022