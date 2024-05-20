106.3 KFRX 106.3 KFRX Logo

The Update You Didn’t Know You Needed

May 20, 2024 10:59AM CDT
Share
The Update You Didn’t Know You Needed
Getty Images

The best part of staying home sick from school, was watching trash television. Maury was the BEST to find out “who the baby daddy is”. The worst part of trash television is never getting the updates. UNTIL NOW! Thanks to Tik Tok, Casie Greer was able to give us an update after she appeared on Maury, how the kids are doing now and how Tik Tok helped her.

@officially.casie Replying to @Farel øracal #greenscreenvideo #greenscreen @Maury Show where are they now? #triplets ♬ original sound – Casie Greer 💃🏻

More about:
Baby Daddy
Casie Greer
Getty Images
Maury
Reality TV
Tik Tok
Trash TV
Triplets
tv
update
You are the father

Contests