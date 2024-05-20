The Update You Didn’t Know You Needed
May 20, 2024 10:59AM CDT
The best part of staying home sick from school, was watching trash television. Maury was the BEST to find out “who the baby daddy is”. The worst part of trash television is never getting the updates. UNTIL NOW! Thanks to Tik Tok, Casie Greer was able to give us an update after she appeared on Maury, how the kids are doing now and how Tik Tok helped her.
@officially.casie Replying to @Farel øracal #greenscreenvideo #greenscreen @Maury Show where are they now? #triplets ♬ original sound – Casie Greer 💃🏻
