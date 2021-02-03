The Weeknd explains the bandages
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 22: In this image released on November 22, The Weeknd accepts the award for Favorite Soul/R&B Album onstage for the 2020 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 22, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp)
The Weeknd has been seen lately with his full-face bandages at award shows and other appearances. April last year, Variety caught up with The Weeknd for his insight on the bandages in his videos. The Weeknd explained, “This character is having a really bad night, and you can come with own interpretation of what it is.” That bad night starts off with a few too many drinks and a fight, but then the story becomes more surreal, apparently involving possession by an evil spirit, decapitation, and more. During the American Music Awards, it seemed The Weeknd’s “character” was even more bandaged. He explained, “The significance of the entire head bandages is reflecting on the absurd culture of Hollywood celebrity and people manipulating themselves for superficial reasons to please and be validated”. Clearly referring to plastic surgery. The question now is what will the Halftime Show look like?
