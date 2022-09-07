The Weeknd Gives a Health Update After Cancelling Show

The Weeknd is currently on the mend and giving fans an update on how he’s feeling.

After “vocal issues” caused the singer to cancel a sold-out show, the singer told fans on Twitter how we were holding up.

“Doctor says my voice is safe and with rest I’ll be solid and able to bring the show my TORONTO fans are waiting for,” posted The Weeknd.

He went on to let fans know that they’re working on rescheduling the show that was canceled.