The Weeknd Is The New Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air
TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: The Weeknd performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
The Weeknd is the newest Fresh Prince of Bel-Air with the new purchase of a $70 million mansion in Beverly Hills. The purchase is the largest deal done in Los Angeles so far this year. The 33,000-square-foot mansion includes tennis courts, an infinity pool, movie theater, gym, spa, music studio, and sauna. The home sits on 1.6 acres of land overlooking the Beverly Hills Country Club and was home to Dutch media entrepreneur Reinout Oerlemans and his wife Danielle Oerlemans, who purchased the home in 2015 for $21.4 million. The Oerlemans wasn’t in the market to sell until they were approached by The Weeknd to purchase the property. With an almost $50 million profit, we don’t blame the Oerlemans for packing up.