The Weeknd Receives Backlash Over Poorly Timed Tweet During Military Launch

Russia decided to launch a military attack on Ukraine, and The Weeknd accidentally tweeted something that upset a lot of people online because they felt it was insensitive.
The Weeknd was trying to promote his Dawn FM Experience on Amazon Prime, which coincided with the Russian military launch.
The Weeknd said, “LET’S GOOOOOOOO”
Many people were upset, but The Weeknd cleared the air and apologized for his bad timing.
He tweeted, “unfortunately I’m just now seeing what’s happening with the conflict and will pause on tomorrow’s announcement. I pray for everyone’s safety.”