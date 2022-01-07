The Weeknd Song Lyrics Fuel Angelina Jolie Dating Rumors
The Weeknd had a listening party for his new album.
Celebs showed up to the party like Lewis Hamilton, Lil Baby, Stassie Karanikolaou and more.
As people try to figure out if The Weeknd is dating Angelina Jolie, a song lyric may have shed some light on the mystery.
My new girl, she a movie star/I loved her right, make her scream like Neve Campbell/But when I make her laugh, swear it cures my depressin’ thoughts cause baby girl, she a movie star/Baby girl she a movie star. I told myself that I’d never fall but here we go again.
The couple was seen together back in September.