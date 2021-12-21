The Weeknd Teams With Billboard For Limited Edition NFT Collection

The Weeknd is celebrating “Blinding Lights” going number one on Billboard’s Greatest Songs of All Time Hot 100 Chart with a seven-piece animated NFT collection.
The NFTs went up for auction on Monday (December 20) and feature four designs. A one-of-one NFT featuring The Weeknd’s November 2021 Billboard cover.
Three trading cards are also available featuring scenes from The Weeknd’s Blinding Lights video.
The NFTs were created using Tom Brady’s NFT platform, Autograph. The auction will end on December 23rd at 1 p.m. EST.