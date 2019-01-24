HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 24: Actor Will Smith attends the Warner Bros. Pictures' "Focus" premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on February 24, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Every year, at least one GARBAGE flick ends up making a ton of money. Well, “Business Insider“ decided to determine the WORST blockbuster movie of every year since 2000.

They just took the biggest movies of every year, and picked the ones that got the worst reviews. Here’s what they came up with:

2000: “What Lies Beneath”

2001: “Pearl Harbor”

2002: “Men in Black 2”

2003: “Bad Boys 2”

2004: “Shark Tale”

2005: “Madagascar”

2006: “The Da Vinci Code”

2007: “National Treasure: Book of Secrets”

2008: “Hancock”

2009: “Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen”

2010: “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse”

2011: “The Smurfs”

2012: “Ice Age: Continental Drift”

2013: “Man of Steel”

2014: “Transformers: Age of Extinction”

2015: “Minions”

2016: “Suicide Squad”

2017: “Despicable Me 3”

2018: “Venom”

Quick note: WILL SMITH just happens to be in FIVE of these: “Men in Black 2”, “Bad Boys 2”, “Shark Tale”, “Hancock”, and “Suicide Squad”.