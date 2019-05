What happens when one of the most embarrassing fashion trends of all time gets-it-on with another one of the most embarrassing fashion trends of all time?

May I present to you . . . Crocs with built-in fanny packs.

A company called Beams teamed up with Crocs to make a special edition with miniature fanny packs attached to the heels. They come in green and purple and cost $53.

