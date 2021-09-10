There’s Nothing Holding Back Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes has won over 100 awards for the music that has made him famous, but that’s only the beginning of the story. As you’ll learn in Episode 26 of Spout Podcast, Shawn is much more than “just” a Candian-born, underwear modeling, Camila Cabello-dating, all-around global rockstar.
Shawn reminisces on exactly how coffee has gotten him through the pandemic, the origins of the Shawn Mendes Foundation, and lets us in on why he should have been cast in Game of Thrones.
